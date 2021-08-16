IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Says METALLICA's The Black Album "Undoubtedly Did Help Push Metal Into The Mainstream"

As celebrations marking 30 years of Metallica's seminal self-titled album (aka The Black Album) ramp up, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has shared what the album means to him, and the effect it had on metal at a time when the genre was at a "crossroads".

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Dickinson says: "Ourselves, Judas Priest and Pantera all reached a crossroads where we had the chance to really step up to the next level. But none of us had the balls to do it. Metallica did, though. You have to give them huge credit for grabbing the opportunity when it came up, taking the risk and deservedly reaping the enormous rewards. You cannot underestimate their achievement with this album.

“It’s one of those seminal albums that just gets it right. It’s extremely well-produced, and every note on that album is totally under control. I admire how they did it, and what they did with the songs, and it was very effective: it undoubtedly did help push metal into the mainstream. I know it wasn’t Mutt Lange who produced it, but Bob Rock had that similar thing where the producer was very much in control."

