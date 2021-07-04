IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Talks Audience Participation At Spoken Word Solo Shows - "It's Sort Of Comedy Gold"

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson's guested on Steve Wright In The Afternoon on BBC Radio 2 on July 1st and discussed his critically acclaimed spoken word shows. Check out the interview below. The chat begins at the 1:30 mark.

On the unscripted audience participation portion of the show

Dickinson: "They (the audience) can ask about anything. Some of them ask about the band, you get unwitting ones where people will say… somebody wrote on a cue card: 'Do you remember meeting my mom in a hotel in Budapest in 1983?' And now my brain's really racing. And at the end of it he put, 'By the way, you're not my dad. I checked.' When you get stuff like that, it's sort of comedy gold, really. It's quite a straightforward question, but it's how you glue it together. I do take the Mickey out of, largely, myself. I have been guilty of wearing... unrepentantly, I should add... some of the most ridiculous trousers in the world. It all makes good sense and it's all in the best possible taste, and there's a reason why I'm not invited to Paris Fashion Week."

Live Nation recently announced very special "Evening With" shows by Dickinson, on his first-ever UK spoken word tour.

The summer 2021 dates are:

August

1 - Brighton, England - Theatre Royal

4 - Salford, England - The Lowry

5 - Bradford, England - St George's Hall

8 - Nottingham, England - Theatre Royal

9 - Birmingham, England - The Alexandra

10 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.