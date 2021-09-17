IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Talks Keeping Senjutsu Under Lock And Key For Two Years - "None Of Us Had A Copy Of The Record"

Iron Maiden's new album, Senjutsu, was officially released on September 3rd, but it was actually completed back in 2019. Guesting on Full Metal Jackie's syndicated radio show, frontman Bruce Dickinson discussed how the band resisted the temptation to tease or release material once the album was done.

Dickinson: "We didn't have access to it, simple as that. None of us had a copy of the record because we knew we were gonna have to sit on it for a while, and we were so paranoid about security and the internet and people ripping it. As soon as you let the record be heard by anybody, you are at risk of of it leaking. So, basically, apart from myself and Steve (Harris / bass) nobody in the band heard it because they'd all gone home (following the recording sessions). We mixed it, and I was in the studio when we finished the last track. Myself and Steve sat back and listened to the mix, we listened to the mix again, and then that was it. And the next time I heard the album at all was a couple of years later."

For Senjutsu - loosely translated as ‘tactics & strategy,’ the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Steve Harris. With a running time of a little under 82 minutes, Senjutsu, like their previous record The Book Of Souls, will be a double CD/Triple vinyl album.

Steve says: “We chose to record at Guillaume Tell Studio in France again as the place has such a relaxed vibe. The setup there is perfect for our needs; the building used to be a cinema and has a really high ceiling so there’s a great acoustic sound. We recorded this album in the same way we did The Book Of Souls in that we’d write a song, rehearse it and then put it down together straight away while it was all fresh in our minds. There’s some very complex songs on this album which took a lot of hard work to get them exactly as we wanted them to sound, so the process was at times very challenging, but Kevin is great at capturing the essence of the band and I think it was worth the effort! I’m very proud of the result and can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

Bruce continues: “We’re all really excited about this album. We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in the Legacy tour so we could maximize our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video. Of course the pandemic delayed things more - so much for the best laid plans – or should that be ‘strategies’!? The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long. There’s also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style, and I think Maiden fans will be surprised - in a good way, I hope!"

Senjutsu is available in the following formats:

- Standard 2CD Digipak

- Deluxe 2CD Book Format

- Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Silver And Black Marble Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Red and Black Marble Vinyl

- Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia

- Digital album [streaming and download]

Tracklisting:

"Senjutsu" (8:20) - Smith/Harris

"Stratego" (4:59) - Gers/Harris

"The Writing On The Wall" (6:13) - Smith/Dickinson

"Lost In A Lost World" (9:31) - Harris

"Days Of Future Past" (4:03) - Smith/Dickinson

"The Time Machine" (7:09) - Gers/Harris

"Darkest Hour" (7:20) - Smith/Dickinson

"Death Of The Celts" (10:20) - Harris

"The Parchment" (12:39) - Harris

"Hell On Earth" (11:19) - Harris

"Stratego" video:

"Senjutsu" visualizer:

"The Writing On The Wall" video: