IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Talks New Solo Album - "I'm Very Proud Of It" (Video)

On January 19th, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson brought his spoke word tour to Helsinki, Finland. During the Q&A portion of the show he was asked about the status of his long-awaited new solo album. Check out the clip below.

Dickinson: "Soon. Obviously, there's gonna be a Maiden tour in between me finishing the album and then you hearing it later; I won't tell you when. It'll be a surprise. I'm very proud of it. I think it's gonna be quite special, I think you'll really dig it. There's some other stuff that I'm doing around it that's hopefully gonna be quite interesting as well."

Dickinson, has added six new dates to his upcoming series of special performances celebrating Deep Purple's 1969 album, Concerto For Group And Orchestra, and Jon Lord's greatest hits on an unprecedented tour.

The shows will be presented by Bruce Dickinson on vocals, who leads a band featuring John O'Hara (Jethro Tull) on keyboards, Tanya O'Callaghan (Whitesnake) on bass, Kaitner Z Doka (Jon Lord, Ian Paice) on guitar, Bernard Welz (Jon Lord, Don Airey) on drums and Mario Argandonia (Scorpions) on percussion.

Confirmed dates are listed below, find ticket links here.

March

15 - Sala Palatului - Bucharest, România

18 - National Palace Of Culture - Sofia, Bulgaria

22 - Sports Hall Mirza Delibasic - Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina

24 - Hall Drazen Petrovic - Zagreb, Croatia

25 - Cancarjev Dom - Ljubljana, Slovenia

April

2 - Hala University Palacheho - Olomouc, Czech Republic

15 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

19 - Teatro Positiva - Curitiba, Brazil

21 - Vivo Rio - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

25 - Auditorio Araujo Vianna - Porto Alegre, Brazil