IRON MAIDEN Guitarist DAVE MURRAY's Rig Detailed In New Video

Iron Maiden have released the new video below, in which Dave Murray's guitar tech, Colin Price, offers a rundown of the guitarist's rig.

Iron Maiden's ongoing The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The tour lands at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday (June 24).

Watch a recap of the tour opener below: