IRON MAIDEN Guitarist JANICK GERS' Son DYLAN GERS Gearing Up To Release Debut Single "Moon Rise"

Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers' son, Dylan Gers, will release his debut solo single, "Moon Rise", on April 22nd.

Dylan: "Writing this was an interesting task, as before I had never wrote a song, just played my guitar and I was happy. Next thing I knew, I had 'Moon Rise' completed. I guess I was trying to find a way to let myself be heard and that only was through music at that time"

"Moon Rise" is described as starting with lone guitar dipped in reverb and delay later accompanied by the fragile but yet powerful vocals which make you think and go inside your own head, with lyrics everyone can relate to. A soft guitar solo midway through the song to grab your attention just ever so slightly whilst you’re drifting along, the solo is short lived as the vocals and guitar riff remerges but this time with an added extra of a sample of bird noises and moments later a bellowing scream from Dylan to grab your attention and to release emotion.

Watch for updates via Dylan's official Instagram page here.