IRON MAIDEN - Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible By MARTIN POPOFF Available In October; Preview

Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible, by Martin Popoff, is coming October 28 via Schiffer Publishing. A thrilling journey through the tumultuous history of Iron Maiden, one of the world’s most legendary heavy-metal bands.

With unparalleled access to band members, managers, and exclusive archives, music critic and journalist Martin Popoff provides an intimate look into the life and times of Iron Maiden, from their humble beginnings in the dingy clubs of East London to headlining arenas and festivals worldwide, the band’s story is one of resilience, creativity, and unrelenting dedication to the present day.

Dive deep into their music, stage performances, and the iconic figure of Eddie, their undead mascot. Discover the stories behind all their albums - such as Killers, The Number Of The Beast, and Powerslave, through to their most recent, Senjutsu (and all solo releases) - as well as the controversies and triumphs that shaped the band.

Explore the highs and lows of their evolving lineup, from the early days with Paul Di’Anno to the arrival of Bruce Dickinson and beyond. Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible delves into the band’s conceptual depth, dissecting the themes of their songs, the inspirations behind their lyrics, and the influence they’ve had on countless artists and fans.

In addition, a limited edition print slip-cased Beast Edition will be released for $250 with only 666 copies exclusively available through SchifferBooks.com.

Special features include:

- A limited print run of 666 copies worldwide (while supplies last)

- Each edition is individually numbered on an etched metal plate (numbers will be shipped at random and can not be custom ordered or selected)

- Slip case packaging

- Black, edge-printed pages and bifurcated ribbon marker

- Bound in stamped leather with ribbed spine and metal corners

A tribute to the indomitable spirit of Iron Maiden, and a celebration of their enduring six-decade legacy in the realm of heavy metal, Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible is a must-read for Iron Maiden fans and heavy-metal and music enthusiasts.

Details:

Size: 7" x 10"

Pages: 666 | Over 400 color and b/w photos

Binding: Hardback

ISBN: 9780764368165

Price: $59.99