IRON MAIDEN - "Hallowed By Their Name: The Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible" By MARTIN POPOFF Available In April

Hallowed By Their Name: The Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible, by Martin Popoff, will be released on April 28 via Schiffer Publishing. Embark on a thrilling journey through the superlative recorded canon of one of the world’s most legendary heavy metal bands.

Music journalist Martin Popoff provides an intimate and scholarly look into the life and times of Iron Maiden. From their humble beginnings in the dingy clubs of East London to headlining arenas and festivals worldwide, the band’s story is one of resilience, creativity, and unrelenting dedication to remaining prolific and vital in the present day.

Dive deep into their music, stage performances, and the iconic figure of Eddie, their undead mascot. Readers will discover the stories behind all their albums - such as Killers, The Number of the Beast, and Powerslave, through to their most recent, Senjutsu (and all solo releases) - as well as the inspiring creative and commercial resurgence that the band experienced beginning with the return of Bruce Dickinson to the fold in 1999.

Anchored by the author’s 1995–2024 interviews with all band members, this book is framed most pertinently as an analysis of each Iron Maiden album, one per chapter, every song discussed musically and at the literary end, along with the album covers and the finer points of the recording process.

All told, Hallowed By Their Name is the most voluminous and career-spanning reference-level book on Iron Maiden ever written. And with an explosion of photographic images as well, it’s sure to have fans scurrying back to the sacred texts—Iron Maiden’s beloved records—for additional and enriching reconsiderations of the many essential metal songs this band has given us over the years.

It’s a must-read for any music enthusiast, a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Iron Maiden, and a celebration of the band’s enduring six-decade legacy in the realm of heavy metal.

In addition, a limited edition print slip-cased Beast Edition will be released for $250 with only 666 copies exclusively available through SchifferBooks.com and select retailers. Special features include:

- A limited print run of 666 copies worldwide (while supplies last)

- Each edition is individually numbered on an etched metal plate (numbers will be shipped at random and can not be custom ordered or selected)

- Slip case packaging

- Black, edge-printed pages and bifurcated ribbon marker

- Bound in stamped leather with ribbed spine and metal corners

Available April 28, you can pre-order here.

Martin Popoff is a former Editor-In-Chief for the now-retired Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles, Canada’s foremost heavy-metal publication for 14 years. He has authored over 100 books on hard rock, heavy metal, classic rock, prog, and punk, covering bands like KISS, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, and more. With that extensive expertise, Popoff has been a regular contractor to Banger Films, having worked for two years as researcher on the award-winning documentary Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage, on the writing and research team for the 11-episode Metal Evolution, and on the 10-episode Rock Icons, both for VH1 Classic. He has also contributed to Revolver, Guitar World, Goldmine, Record Collector, bravewords.com, lollipop.com, and hardradio.com. Popoff currently hosts a music-related podcast called History in Five Songs with Martin Popoff, and co-runs a YouTube channel with Marco D’Auria called "The Contrarians." He currently resides in Toronto and can be reached at martinp@inforamp.net or martinpopoff.com.

Schiffer Publishing Ltd. is an independent publisher located on “The Book Farm” in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Publishing widely across various areas of special interest illustrated nonfiction, including antiques, art, design, photography, military & aviation history, craft, woodworking, children's, body mind spirit, tarot, and many more with over 7,000 titles in print. Schiffer Publishing is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.