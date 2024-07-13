IRON MAIDEN Icons PAUL DI'ANNO, BRUCE DICKINSON Meet For The First Time In Zagreb; Photos, Video

When we thought that nothing could surprise us anymore in the heavy metal world, tonight saw a 'miracle' happen in Zagreb! Iron Maiden icons Paul Di'Anno and Bruce Dickinson met for the first time and had a friendly chat right in Croatia. By coincidence, Bruce is promoting his new album The Mandrake Project in Zagreb on tour on July 13, and on the same day, after Bruce's show, Paul Di'Anno has a live promotion and signing session of his first album with the Paul Di'Anno’s Warhorse project, due out July 19th on BraveWords Records.

This was an exceptional opportunity for the two icons of heavy metal music and the legendary singers of the band Iron Maiden to meet for the first time after almost half a century. Both singers recently went through the most difficult moments in their lives. Bruce has been battling cancer, and Paul Di'Anno recently had an extremely complicated operation and is learning to walk again. Neither of them gave up, but fought with all their strength to be on tours again, surrounded by fans with new music and new projects. This is an exceptional night for the entire Iron Maiden community and for metal fans around the world, because it shows that Iron Maiden and everyone who was in that band, is one big family.

In the book 666 Days With The Beast, Paul Di'Anno's manager and author Stjepan Juras described all the key moments of Paul's recovery and new life, including the meeting with Steve Harris and Bruce Dickinson. A special limited edition of this book can be ordered exclusively at this location.

You can order Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse album published by BraveWords Records (signed, limited edition) here.

The success of the band's video, "Here Comes the Night" (see below) is just the beginning of what this band will show you in the days to come. Many of you have already heard that there is a fantastic Depeche Mode cover of "Precious" on the album, but you have not yet heard that this song will be the next video single with a wonderful story. Another interesting fact is that real drums were not played for this song, but it was done by computer, in order to capture the spirit of this song and the inimitable Depeche Mode as faithfully as possible. Are you waiting for this video like we are? Check out a sneak peek below:

Paul Di'Anno speaking about his new album, "Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse is my first studio project after many years of being away from the studio and not performing. I remember when we announced that we were recording an album in Croatia with completely unknown musicians, many were shocked and no one knew in which direction we would go. Warhorse exudes pure energy and reflects everything I went through while recording the album."

Hrvoje Madiraca adds, "This record is a product of hard work combined with the voice of the man, the myth and the legend of our dear Wrathchild! Old school metal you want. That is what you'll get!"

Ante Pupacic, known as Pupi continues, "When it comes to music, I've done all sorts of things, but I'm particularly proud of this album. Two years of work, composing, arranging, recording, editing, deleting, and so on. We went through all kinds of emotions, from euphoria to agony. Each song was carefully polished to achieve its current form. On the album, everyone added their touch, both Hrvoje and I, in terms of lyrics, music, and production, all ennobled by the powerful vocals of our legend, Paul Di'Anno."

Tracklisting:

“Warhorse”

“Get Get Ready”

“Go”

“Stop The War”

“The Doubt Within”

“Here Comes The Night”

“Tequila”

“Forever Bound”

“Precious”

“Going Home”

“Here Comes The Night” video:

Warhorse:

Paul Di´Anno – Vocals

Hrvoje Madiraca – Guitars

Ante Pupačić Pupi – Guitars

Guest Musicians:

Becky Baldwin (Bass Guitar on songs: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9)

Petar Šantić (Drums on songs: 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10), (Bass guitar on song 10)

Joe Lazarus (Drums on song 1)

Andro Banovac (Backing Vocals on songs: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10)

Danijel Stojan (Drums on song 5)

Nikolina Belan (Backing Vocals on song 9)