IRON MAIDEN - Igloo Launches Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son Little Playmate Cooler

April 19, 2022, 32 minutes ago

Cooler company, Igloo, has released the Iron Maiden Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son Little Playmate 7 Qt Cooler.

Description: Chill with the Beast! This special-edition Little Playmate features unmistakable cover art straight from Iron Maiden’s Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son studio album depicting Eddie — the heavy metal legends’ ever-evolving figurehead — in a polar landscape.

For complete details, and to place your order, head to IglooCoolers.com.



