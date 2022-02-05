IRON MAIDEN - Isolated DAVE MURRAY Live Guitar Tracks Streaming

In his latest video, Metal Pilgrim takes a look at just how accurate Iron Maiden guitarist Dave Murray is when performing live on stage, offering up a series of isolated guitar tracks.

Metal Pilgrim: "Dave Murray is not only one of the greatest guitarists on the planet, but also is the longest remaining Iron Maiden band member alongside the band's founder, Steve Harris, making an Iron Maiden concert without Dave on stage an unimaginable occasion. And so, let's take a look at some of the isolated guitar parts performed by Dave live and see how accurate he actually is, as well as discuss his playing style a bit. Spoiler: VERY accurate!"

The songs featured in the clip below are "Hallowed Be Thy Name", "Aces High", "Be Quick Or Be Dead", "The Trooper", "Fear Of The Dark" and "Wrathchild".