IRON MAIDEN Kick Off North American Leg Of The Future Past Tour In San Diego; Set-List, Fan Filmed Video

Iron Maiden kicked off the North American leg of The Future Past Tour last night (October 4th) at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA.

Iron Maiden's setlist included:

“Caught Somewhere In Time"

“Stranger In A Strange Land"

“The Writing On The Wall"

“Days Of Future Past"

“The Time Machine"

“The Prisoner"

“Death Of The Celts"

“Can I Play With Madness"

“Heaven Can Wait"

“Alexander The Great"

“Fear Of The Dark"

“Iron Maiden"

Encore:

“Hell On Earth"

“The Trooper"

“Wasted Years“



Check out fan-filmed video of “Caught Somewhere In Time", “The Prisoner", “The Trooper" and "Iron Maiden" below:

















North American tour dates:

October



5 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

8 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

9 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ (NEW SHOW)

12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

November

1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

6 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Prudential Center - Newwark, NJ

12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX

Go to ironmaiden.com for the latest tour information.