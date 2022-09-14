IRON MAIDEN Kicks Off North America Run Of The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour; Photos

This past weekend, Iron Maiden kicked off their The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour in El Paso, TX at Don Haskins Center including special guest Trivium opening the night.

The spectacular show included one of the first live performances of their new studio album Senjutsu with songs such as the title track and “The Writing on the Wall” along with a decades-spanning set list of fan favorites like “The Trooper”, “Run To The Hills”, “Fear Of The Dark” and “The Number Of The Beast”.

The Legacy Of The Beast Tour production and setlist is inspired by Maiden’s award-winning free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms here.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour continues with stops in Austin, Denver, Anaheim, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and many more before wrapping at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fl on October 27. Very Special Guests on the 2022 dates will be Trivium on all dates between El Paso and Spokane, and then Within Temptation on all dates from Sioux Falls to Tampa. The show has already been seen by almost two million people across the globe, being hailed by fans and media alike as the most extravagant and visually spectacular performance of the band’s career to date.

Dates and ticket links at ironmaiden.com/tours.

Earlier this week, Iron Maiden released an official live video for "Stratego", a track from the band's Senjutsu album, released in 2021. Watch below.

Said the band: "The US & Canadian leg of the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour is now underway! Here is 'Stratego' (Live) - dedicated to you, our incredible fans across the world! We’re only on the road until the end of October, so grab your tickets before it is too late!"

(Photos - Bryan Chávez)