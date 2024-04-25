IRON MAIDEN - "Killers" 1oz Silver Coin Available; Video

CIT Coin Invest AG announces the new Iron Maiden "Killers" 1oz silver coin. Watch a video below.

A message states: "With true attention to detail, we present the album cover of Iron Maiden’s second album, Killers, from 1981. The sinister Eddie on the cover, swinging a bloody axe over his victim, is a stunning visual interpretation of the title of this musical masterpiece.

"This second album was a significant turning point for Iron Maiden. It was the last album with their former singer Paul Di’Anno, who was replaced during the tour by the current frontman Bruce Dickinson."

