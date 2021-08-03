IRON MAIDEN, KISS, AEROSMITH, VAN HALEN, AC/DC And More - Charity Buzz Auction Ends Wednesday

The Charitybuzz Auction in support of Middletown Township Cultural & Arts Council closes Wednesday, August 4 - 3:50 - 4:26 PM, EST.

Up for auction are photos of Van Halen, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Aerosmith, KISS, Bon Jovi, and more, all shot by legendary photographer Mark Weiss. You can also bid on a Zoom call with Weiss.

Visit the auction page here.

(Top photo - Iron Maiden, 1984 by Mark Weiss)