IRON MAIDEN Land In Croatia To Begin Preparations For 2022 World Tour; Photos

Dalmacija News is reporting that Iron Maiden landed in Croatia yesterday (Wednesday, April 27).

The band will spend the next three weeks preparing for their upcoming world tour, which launches on May 22 in Zagreb. A gallery of photos can be found at Dalmacija News.

The Legacy Of The Beast tour production and set list is inspired by Maiden’s award-winning free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms.

Tour dates are listed below (support in brackets).

May

22 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb (Lord Of The Lost)

24 - Belgrade, Serbia - Stark Arena (Lord Of The Lost)

26 - Bucharest, Romania - Romexpo Open Air (Lord Of The Lost)

July

13 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec (Lord Of The Lost)

16 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium (Airbourne & Lord Of The Lost)

August

27 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminski (Special Guests To Be Announced)

30 - Ribeirão Preto, Brazil - Arena Eurobike (Special Guests To Be Announced)

September

4 - São Paulo, Brazil - Estádio do Morumbi (Special Guests To Be Announced)

7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol (Special Guests To Be Announced)

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center (Trivium)

13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (Trivium)

15 - Tulsa, OK - Bok Center (Trivium)

17 - Denver, CO, Usa - Ball Arena (Trivium)

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre (Trivium)

21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Trivium)

25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Trivium)

27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion (Trivium)

29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (Trivium)

30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena (Trivium)

October

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center (Within Temptation)

5 - Chicago, IL - United Center (Within Temptation)

7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena (Within Temptation)

9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (Within Temptation)

11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre (Within Temptation)

12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre (Within Temptation)

15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre (Within Temptation)

17 - Worcester, MA - Dcu Center (Within Temptation)

19 - Belmont Park, NY - Ubs Arena (Within Temptation)

21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (Within Temptation)

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena (Within Temptation)

25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum (Within Temptation)

27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (Within Temptation))

For a full list of all 2022 dates, plus ticketing links for the above shows, please visit the tour page.