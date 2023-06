IRON MAIDEN Launch "Maiden Remastered: World Piece Collection", Available Now

Iron Maiden have launched a new line of t-shirts, dubbed Maiden Remastered: World Piece Collection.

T-shirts available include:

- Maiden Remastered: World Piece Tour '83 Part I Black Tee

- Maiden Remastered: Trooper Metal Onslaught '83 White Tee

- Maiden Remastered: World Piece Tour '83 Brain Food Grey Tee

- Maiden Remastered: World Piece Tour Beast On The Run Raglan

- Maiden Remastered: World Piece Tour '83 Part II Raglan

- Maiden Remastered: I Heart New York Tee

- Maiden Remastered: The Beast at Reading and the USA

- Maiden Remastered: Beast on the Road World Tour Tee

- Maiden Remastered: Beast on the Road Europe Tour Tee

- Maiden Remastered: The Beast Cracks the West Coast Tee

Iron Maiden's ongoing The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The tour lands at AO Arena in Manchester, England on June 30.

To view Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule, head here. Watch a recap of the tour opener below: