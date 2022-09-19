IRON MAIDEN: Legacy Of The Beast And WITHIN TEMPTATION Announce New In-Game Collaboration

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast free-to-play mobile game is excited to announce another major in-game collaboration, this time with Dutch symphonic metal band, Within Temptation!

Following several successful collaborations last year, in 2022 Legacy Of The Beast have teamed up with Disturbed, Powerwolf, Arch Enemy, Five Finger Death Punch and now touring partners, Within Temptation, who will be joining Iron Maiden on the second leg of their North American tour in October 2022.

This exciting collaboration has culminated in a dungeon event called ‘The Purge’ inspired by Within Temptation’s 2020 single of the same name and a newly created character, Genesis. In this new storyline, Genesis teams up with the Different World iteration of Eddie - who was inspired by the lyrics, themes and imagery of Iron Maiden's 2006 track ‘Different World’ and the subsequent music video. This week-long event will take fans and players on a journey with Different World Eddie and Genesis, who’s now been woven into the Legacy Of The Beast lore, as mother of the Different World.

Genesis has remained in isolation for thousands of years and through a network of caretakers - she has recently become aware of the instability that has overtaken her home. Now she sets off to find the root of the issue. Now Genesis, moving towards a stronghold of the Different World Machine God, runs into Different World Eddie - a shard of the Eternal who has adopted the Different World philosophy. Together will they breach the Machine God’s forces and stamp out a small part of the hivemind’s plan?

Meet Genesis today, Monday, September 19th, 2022 in Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast mobile game during The Purge Dungeon Event.

When asked about Genesis and Different World Eddie teaming up in Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast game, Sharon den Adel, the lead vocalist and one of the main songwriters of Within Temptation said, "If I listen to Iron Maiden, I feel like I'm on an adventure and I'm traveling through time. Eddie is my tour guide and with Eddie and Genesis teaming up... That's the best thing ever! Aren't they a cute couple?!”

Sharon continued by explaining how a piece of artwork evolved into a playable character in a game, “Genesis, for us, is not only a symbol of an evolution of life, but also a symbol for the wars within the mind and the wars with the outside world. We think it’s so cool that she previously was only a piece of artwork for us. She was an inspiration for several things we were doing, but now coming to life in this game: it’s a surreal thing to see... It’s a whole new level! It turned out so awesome, so check it out!”

Will Moore CEO Navigator Games said, “The lyrics, imagery and video for Maiden’s 2006 track ‘Different World’ inspired this incredible multi-level dungeon. We started collaborating with Within Temptation as soon as they were announced as a special guest for Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast North American tour. Together we have developed their mascot into the awesome playable character ‘Genesis’. We can’t wait to share this special in-game event with the fans to celebrate the US tour.”

In Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, metal and RPG gaming fans take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie who travels across a spectacularly diverse array of worlds by traveling through time in captivating 3D environments. Eddie appears in many forms, each a part of Iron Maiden's rich history, and each with a set of special powers and abilities.

Players can earn the Genesis character for FREE from the newest login calendar starting today Monday, September 19th. Log in any 7 days between September 19th and October 18th to earn awesome daily rewards including Genesis herself on the 7th day!

Over the years the game has expanded to include 42 dungeons and 6 story worlds, from the pits of Hell, Ancient Egypt, and World War II to the far future, with hundreds of characters including over 100 Eddies based on classic Maiden album covers. A vast array of enemies - corrupt Demons (Lucifer, Baphomet), Gods (Horus, Osiris, Odin) and Monsters, a bloody Player vs Player Battle Arena, and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long-term players. The latest feature ‘Clans’ allows players to join forces with their blood brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses. All to an in-game soundtrack of close to 60 Iron Maiden tracks including - 'The Trooper', 'Where Eagles Dare', 'Aces High', and more.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.