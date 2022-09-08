IRON MAIDEN: Legacy Of The Beast Game Introduces Rhythm Of The Beast Eddie Inspired By NICKO McBRAIN

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

The newly announced Rhythm Of the Beast Eddie was based on Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain himself. Watch Nicko's reaction to seeing this Eddie for the first time in the video below.

You can earn Rhythm Of The Beast Eddie in the Resonant Rhythms event until September 13th at 5pm Pacific. Battle bosses and complete event challenges to gain rewards such as Paradiddle Souls, Prideful Talismans, Warrior Awakening Shards, Wild Artifacts and more!

Want to add the Rhythm Of The Beast Eddie wallpaper to your device? Click here.