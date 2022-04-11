IRON MAIDEN: Legacy Of The Beast New In-Game Collaboration With POWERWOLF

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast free-to-play mobile game is at it again bringing you the second in-game collaboration of 2022, this time with German heavy metal band Powerwolf who will share the stage with Iron Maiden for two shows in Germany this July!

Following successful collaborations last year with Amon Amarth, Lacuna Coil, Ghost and most recently with Disturbed, Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast Team created a new character and storyline borrowing from Powerwolf’s latest album, Call Of The Wild.

The new limited-time, in-game event called, Macht Der Wölfe (German for Power Of The Wolf) features a limited-time character, Vârcolac. In this new storyline, Vârcolac and Van Helsing Eddie cross paths in the catacombs of Dracula’s Dungeon. Vârcolac has just escaped Professor Parabiosis, an evil doctor wanting to conduct experiments on him because of his extraordinary powers. He asks Van Helsing Eddie to join him in defeating the evil doctor. Van Helsing Eddie soon realizes that Vârcolac is fighting his own internal struggle between good and evil and they soon realize the professor has a more sinister plan in mind than just a mere dissection.

When it came to seeing Vârcolac in Eddie's world for the first time, Powerwolf lead singer Attila Dorn said: “We were breathless and stunned when we saw the first iteration / scene of the game featuring our Vârcolac. And most of all we couldn’t wait to play it ourselves!” Attila continues, “When I was a young kid listening to my Iron Maiden tapes all day, I would have never dreamt of playing the same stage one day, being invited to support Iron Maiden with my band, is there anything more a metalhead could dream of?”

Lead guitarist for Powerwolf, Matthew Greywolf says: “Iron Maiden's songs and melodies are immortal. The neat combination of melody and heaviness is still as revolutionary as it was when first heard Maiden at 11 years old, I was truly fascinated by it, and I still am!”

Keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel continued, “I would say Bruce Dickinson is my major major influence in all that I’m doing on stage, with my whole performance … still a great inspiration, so thank you Bruce!”

Navigator Games CEO, Will Moore said: “The fans and players have been absolutely thrilled to see their favorite bands partner with Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast. Over the past year our players have kept hinting at Powerwolf. We hope they’re pleased to see Powerwolf’s iconic mascot bought to life on this epic adventure!”

In Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, metal and RPG gaming fans take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie who travels across a spectacularly diverse array of worlds by traveling through time in captivating 3D environments. Eddie appears in many forms, each a part of Iron Maiden's rich history, and each with a set of special powers and abilities.

Meet Vârcolac Monday, April 11th, 2022 at 5 pm PT in the Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast mobile game. Players can earn the Vârcolac character for FREE starting Monday, April 11th by logging in a total of 7 days to receive Vârcolac on the final day. Ends May 11th, 2022 at 5 pm PT.

Over the years the game has expanded to include 25 dungeons and six unique Worlds, from the pits of Hell, Ancient Egypt, World War II to the far future, hundreds of characters including 90 Eddies based on classic Maiden album covers. A vast array of enemies - corrupt Demons (Lucifer, Baphomet), Gods (Horus, Osiris, Odin) and Monsters, a bloody Player vs Player Battle Arena and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long term players. The latest feature ‘Clans’ allows players to join forces with their blood brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses. All to an in-game soundtrack of over 30 Iron Maiden tracks including - "The Trooper", "Where Eagles Dare", "Aces High", and more.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Further details can be found here.