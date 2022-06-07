IRON MAIDEN – Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 Trailer Streaming

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 is currently trotting around the globe. Check out the trailer from their mobile game of the same name that runs before the band’s set.

The 2022 leg of Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast world tour landed at at Romexpo in Bucharest, Romania on May 26. Fan-filmed footage from the concert can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Senjutsu

"Stratego"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Revelations"

"Blood Brothers"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore 1:

"The Trooper"

"The Clansman"

"Run To The Hills"

Encore 2:

"Aces High"