IRON MAIDEN - Limited Edition Commemorative 40th Anniversary Piece Of Mind Silver And Gold Coins Available For Pre-Order

Following the band’s chart-topping album, Number Of The Beast, the pressure was on for Iron Maiden. However, their next release, Piece Of Mind, in 1983 proved their ambition was unparalleled. Their fourth album was a critical and commercial success, reaching #3 in the UK album charts and going platinum in the UK and North America.

As a tribute to the 40th anniversary of Piece Of Mind, Eddie, Iron Maiden’s mascot, is featured on three exceptional issues. On a 2-ounce silver, a half-gram gold and a 5-gram silver note, he fights his shackles as an imprisoned maniac.

Limited mintage to 999 pieces worldwide!

Pre-order below. Delivery is slated for August, but is subject to change.

- 2 Oz Silver Coin $10 Cook Islands 2023

Gold Coin $5 Cook Islands 2023