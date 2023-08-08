IRON MAIDEN - Maiden FC Defeated By Dortmund Legends; Highlights Video Streaming
August 8, 2023, 5 hours ago
Iron Maiden have shared the video below, featuring highlights from Maiden FC's 9-4 defeat against Dortmund Legends.
A message states: "Thanks to everyone at Borussia Dortmund & Wizard Promotions for looking after us!"
On August 4, Iron Maiden brought The Future Past Tour to Wacken Open Air 2023 in Wacken, Germany. Fan-filmed video of the show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Caught Somewhere In Time"
"Stranger In A Strange Land"
"The Writing On The Wall"
"Days Of Future Past"
"The Time Machine"
"The Prisoner"
"Death Of The Celts"
"Can I Play With Madness"
"Heaven Can Wait"
"Alexander The Great"
"Fear Of The Dark"
"Iron Maiden"
Encore:
"Hell On Earth"
"The Trooper"
"Wasted Years"