IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE To Headline 2023 Power Trip Festival?

Iron Maiden, Metallica, and Ozzy Osbourne are rumoured to be headlining the upcoming Power Trip festival, scheduled for October 6-8 in Indio, California. Each of the three acts, as well as the festival organizers, shared the same teaser video, which can be viewed below.

According to The Scenestar, Goldenvoice will be putting on the event, which will take place from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8. This edition will feature legendary rock heavy performers from the 1970s and 1980s according to sources close to The Scenestar.

All will be revealed on March 30. You can sign up for the Power Trip newsletter here.

Stay tuned for further details.



