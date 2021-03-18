IRON MAIDEN - More New Jigsaw Puzzles Set For May Release

Zee Productions has announced the May 14 release of more new Iron Maiden jigsaw puzzles via their Rock Saws imprint.

The new 500-piece puzzles feature the Iron Maiden albums Brave New World, Dance Of Death, A Matter Of Life And Death, and The Final Frontier, and the Somewhere In Time album track "Stranger In A Strange Land".

Zee Productions previously announced the April 16 release of Iron Maiden jigsaw puzzles based on The Trooper (also available as a 1000-piece puzzle), No Prayer For The Dying, Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI and The Book Of Souls.