IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, RUSH, DEF LEPPARD, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, KISS, And More Featured On 80's Rock Down Collection; Curated By STATUS QUO's FRANCIS ROSSI; Video Trailer

May 19, 2021, an hour ago

A new album with 60 of the biggest rock anthems from the 80’s, lovingly hand-crafted and curated by Status Quo's Francis Rossi, is available this Friday, May 21, on 3CD and download via Xploded TV/Universal.

Featuring amongst others Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Queen, U2, Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Motörhead, MotMötley Crüe, KISS, ZZ Top, Aerosmith, and many more.

Tracklsiting:

CD1
Queen - "Another One Bites The Dust"
Def Leppard - "Pour Some Sugar On Me"
Bon Jovi - "Livin’ On A Prayer"
U2 - "Pride (In The Name Of Love)"
Survivor - "Eye Of The Tiger"
REO Speedwagon - "Keep On Loving You"
Steve Winwood - "Higher Love"
Alphaville - "Forever Young"
Simple Minds - "Don’t You Forget About Me"
Robert Palmer - "Addicted To Love"
Huey Lewis & The News - "The Power Of Love"
John Mellencamp - "Hurt So Good"
Cher - "If I Could Turn Back Time"
The Cars - "Drive"
Far Corporation - "Stairway To Heaven"
Pat Benatar - "Love Is A Battlefield"
Roxette - "The Look"
Thin Lizzy - "Killer On The Loose"
Big Country - "In A Big Country"
Texas - "I Don’t Want A Lover"

CD2
Iron Maiden - "Run To The Hills"
Alice Cooper - "Poison"
Motorhead - "Ace Of Spaces"
Black Sabbath - "The Mob Rules"
Rush - "The Spirit Of Radio"
Gary Moore & Phil Lynott - "Out In The Fields"
The Who - "You Better You Bet"
Motley Crue - "Girls, Girls, Girls"
Twisted Sister - "We’re Not Gonna Take It"
Judas Priest - "Breaking The Law"
Scorpions - "Rock You Like A Hurricane"
Saxon - "747 (Strangers In The Night)"
Skid Row - "18 And Life"
Poison - "Every Rose Has It’s Thorn"
David Lee Roth - "Just Like Paradise"
Billy Idol - "Rebel Yell"
Slade - "Run Runaway"
Alannah Myles - "Black Velvet"
Marillion - "Kayleigh"
Chris Rea - "The Road To Hell"

CD3
Europe - "The Final Countdown"
Run DMC Ft Aerosmith - "Walk This Way"
ZZ Top - "Gimme All Your Lovin’"
KISS - "Crazy Crazy Nights"
YES - "Owner Of A Lonely Heart"
Iggy Pop - "Real Wild Child"
Rainbow - "I Surrender"
Status Quo - "In The Army Now"
Mike Oldfield - "Moonlight Shadow"
Elton John - "I’m Still Standing"
J Geils Band - "Centrefold"
Heart - "These Dreams"
Robert Plant - "Big Log"
Snowy White - "Bird Of Paradise"
Foreigner - "I Want To Know What Love Is"
Graham Bonnet - "Night Games"
Asia - "Heat Of The Moment"
Mr Mister - "Broken Wings"
Toto - "Africa"
George Thorogood - "Bad To The Bone"



