IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, RUSH, DEF LEPPARD, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, KISS, And More Featured On 80's Rock Down Collection; Curated By STATUS QUO's FRANCIS ROSSI; Video Trailer

A new album with 60 of the biggest rock anthems from the 80’s, lovingly hand-crafted and curated by Status Quo's Francis Rossi, is available this Friday, May 21, on 3CD and download via Xploded TV/Universal.

Featuring amongst others Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Queen, U2, Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Motörhead, MotMötley Crüe, KISS, ZZ Top, Aerosmith, and many more.

Tracklsiting:

CD1

Queen - "Another One Bites The Dust"

Def Leppard - "Pour Some Sugar On Me"

Bon Jovi - "Livin’ On A Prayer"

U2 - "Pride (In The Name Of Love)"

Survivor - "Eye Of The Tiger"

REO Speedwagon - "Keep On Loving You"

Steve Winwood - "Higher Love"

Alphaville - "Forever Young"

Simple Minds - "Don’t You Forget About Me"

Robert Palmer - "Addicted To Love"

Huey Lewis & The News - "The Power Of Love"

John Mellencamp - "Hurt So Good"

Cher - "If I Could Turn Back Time"

The Cars - "Drive"

Far Corporation - "Stairway To Heaven"

Pat Benatar - "Love Is A Battlefield"

Roxette - "The Look"

Thin Lizzy - "Killer On The Loose"

Big Country - "In A Big Country"

Texas - "I Don’t Want A Lover"

CD2

Iron Maiden - "Run To The Hills"

Alice Cooper - "Poison"

Motorhead - "Ace Of Spaces"

Black Sabbath - "The Mob Rules"

Rush - "The Spirit Of Radio"

Gary Moore & Phil Lynott - "Out In The Fields"

The Who - "You Better You Bet"

Motley Crue - "Girls, Girls, Girls"

Twisted Sister - "We’re Not Gonna Take It"

Judas Priest - "Breaking The Law"

Scorpions - "Rock You Like A Hurricane"

Saxon - "747 (Strangers In The Night)"

Skid Row - "18 And Life"

Poison - "Every Rose Has It’s Thorn"

David Lee Roth - "Just Like Paradise"

Billy Idol - "Rebel Yell"

Slade - "Run Runaway"

Alannah Myles - "Black Velvet"

Marillion - "Kayleigh"

Chris Rea - "The Road To Hell"

CD3

Europe - "The Final Countdown"

Run DMC Ft Aerosmith - "Walk This Way"

ZZ Top - "Gimme All Your Lovin’"

KISS - "Crazy Crazy Nights"

YES - "Owner Of A Lonely Heart"

Iggy Pop - "Real Wild Child"

Rainbow - "I Surrender"

Status Quo - "In The Army Now"

Mike Oldfield - "Moonlight Shadow"

Elton John - "I’m Still Standing"

J Geils Band - "Centrefold"

Heart - "These Dreams"

Robert Plant - "Big Log"

Snowy White - "Bird Of Paradise"

Foreigner - "I Want To Know What Love Is"

Graham Bonnet - "Night Games"

Asia - "Heat Of The Moment"

Mr Mister - "Broken Wings"

Toto - "Africa"

George Thorogood - "Bad To The Bone"