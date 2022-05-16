IRON MAIDEN - New Game Trailer Released For Legacy Of The Beast In-Game Collaboration With ARCH ENEMY

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast free-to-play mobile game recently announced a major in-game collaboration, this time with Swedish extreme metal band, Arch Enemy. Check out a new game trailer below:

Following successful collaborations last year, 2022 started with Legacy Of The Beast teaming up with Disturbed and then Powerwolf, and now Arch Enemy enters the fold.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast wanted a character that would fit perfectly into a story with Doomsday Eddie, a post-apocalyptic warrior whose portents of global annihilation went unheard (based on Iron Maiden’s classic track "2 Minutes To Midnight" from their legendary 1984 album Powerslave). The result of this collaboration is a week-long event called ‘Atomic Sunset’. The Queen Beast character is influenced by Arch Enemy’s upcoming single and video for “Sunset Over The Empire”, which will both be released soon, on May 20. The single can be pre-ordered as a very limited 7-inch here.

The week-long event will take fans and players on a journey with Eddie and Queen Beast, a regal warrior harnessing the fierce powers of wild animals, striking fear in the hearts of all who oppose her! As they walk through a post-war dystopian wasteland, society at large is witnessing the rise of a mutant species, a creature that is the product of the nuclear war. They are driven to destroy all of what is left of the natural world; human and animal kind. Queen Beast and her companion GreyClaw must work together with Doomsday Eddie to gather survivors and rebuild the community while fighting mutant henchmen. Future generations' survival lies in their hands.

When asked about hearing Iron Maiden for the first time, Arch Enemy bassist Sharlee D’Angelo said, “I first heard of Maiden through a compilation album called Metal For Muthas - then a couple of months later I saw them in concert and it blew me away because I’ve never seen a band with that kind of energy and musically it was just, like nothing I’ve ever heard before.”

Lead singer Alissa White-Gluz added, “I find that their stage performances and personas really inspire me too. I remember one of the first times I saw them (IM) perform and I saw Bruce Dickinson basically do a flying jump, over the monitors while singing and landing on his knees in front of the crowd - and I thought what an amazing frontman he is… running around on stage, no matter the song, keeping the notes - I knew that I wanted to be a front person who also puts on a super wild show like that!”

Guitarist Michael Amott also shared his special Iron Maiden memories by saying, “We’re so lucky we got to tour with them a few times, seeing Eddie backstage and watching the inner workings of that whole setup is really inspirational, really showed you what’s possible.”

When asked about contributing to the creation of Queen Beast, Alissa noted, “We made sure to include elements of the entire band. We worked directly with the developers to make this character really special and unique that really symbolizes Arch Enemy. I think fans playing this game will have a fun time, also seeing AE lyrics in the script, in the storyline of the game and I’m curious to see who picks up on the little easter eggs we left in there.”

Alissa continued, “It’s really exciting to see that AE will be fighting alongside Eddie and our character that we’ve developed Queen Beast along with her companion Greyclaw.” When asked about what Queen Beast symbolizes, Alissa proclaims, “strength, femininity, power and compassion! We really put a lot of detail into developing her attacks, the way she looks, the way she moves, and I think its gonna be a really fun element for people playing the game.”

Navigator Games CEO, Will Moore said, “Arch Enemy are quite possibly one of the best and most-talked about death metal bands on the planet. They have also joined Iron Maiden on tour numerous times, so this collaboration has been on our wish-list for ages. We can’t wait to unleash the Queen Beast character into the game on May 12th.”

In Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, metal and RPG gaming fans take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie who travels across a spectacularly diverse array of worlds by traveling through time in captivating 3D environments. Eddie appears in many forms, each a part of Iron Maiden's rich history, and each with a set of special powers and abilities.

Over the years the game has expanded to include 25 dungeons and six unique Worlds, from the pits of Hell, Ancient Egypt, World War II to the far future, hundreds of characters including 90 Eddies based on classic Maiden album covers. A vast array of enemies - corrupt Demons (Lucifer, Baphomet), Gods (Horus, Osiris, Odin) and Monsters, a bloody Player vs Player Battle Arena and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long term players. The latest feature ‘Clans’ allows players to join forces with their blood brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses. All to an in-game soundtrack of over 30 Iron Maiden tracks including - The Trooper, Where Eagles Dare, Aces High and more.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Further details can be found here.