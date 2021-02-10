IRON MAIDEN Nominated For Induction Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame; FOO FIGHTERS, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, TODD RUNDGREN, And Others Named; Fan Vote Open

February 10, 2021, 40 minutes ago

news heavy metal hard rock iron maiden foo fighters rage against the machine todd rundgren

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation has announced the nominees for 2021 induction. The list of 16 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2021 Induction has been announced and the Fan Vote is now officially open. Today through April 30, fans can vote for up to 5 nominees daily.

Nominees include: Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, Todd Rundgren, New York Dolls, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.

Vote now at rockhall.com.



