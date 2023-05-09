IRON MAIDEN Objects To Underwear Seller Maiden Wear’s Trademark Application

Complete Music Update is reporting that Iron Maiden are trying to block a trademark application in the US by a business owner who wants the rights to use the Maiden Wear brand when selling abdominal corsets, shapewear, bras, lingerie and panties. And the band is seeking to block said trademark application on the grounds that there is a “likelihood of confusion”.

It’s an LA resident called Min Yu Chen who is trying to trademark the Maiden Wear brand. But, in opposing her application, Iron Maiden’s lawyers point out that their clients own the ‘Iron Maiden’ trademark in various categories, including “clothing, namely, t-shirts, tank tops, long sleeve shirts, shorts, jerseys, sweatshirts, sweatpants, pants, jackets, hats, leather wrist bands, scarves and shoes”.

And while the Iron Maiden merch store online isn’t currently selling any abdominal corsets, shapewear, bras, lingerie or panties featuring the band’s name, logo or artwork, you can buy yourself some lovely boxer shorts. So, you know, the band is currently using its trademark in the all important underwear market.

“The dominant term in applicant’s Maiden Wear mark is Maiden and therefore the mark is confusingly similar in appearance and connotation to opposer’s Iron Maiden mark”, says a filing submitted by the band last week with the US Trademark Trial & Appeal Board.

