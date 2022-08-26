IRON MAIDEN – Piece Of Mind KnuckleBonz Statue Available For Preorder

The Iron Maiden (Piece Of Mind) 3D Vinyl® Statue is now available for preorder. Ship date is estimated early 2023, stay tuned for updates. Special preorder pricing is offered on this limited-edition collectible.

This is a limited-edition statue. Only 1983 (after the year the album was released) will be cast for Iron Maiden Superfans worldwide. Each piece is hand-crafted. All KnuckleBonz® statues are officially licensed with Iron Maiden. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered on the base.

Product Dimensions: 10″ (h) x 10″ (w) x 7″ (d)

The Piece Of Mind statue is the second Iron Maiden piece from Knucklebonz. The Number Of The Beast statue collectible was released in December 2021.