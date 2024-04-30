IRON MAIDEN – “Powerslave” Gold Coin Now Available For Preorder

Parthava Coin has announced the preorder for an Iron Maiden “Powerslave” gold coin. The $5 Cook Islands 2024 coin is available for preorder at ParthavaCoin.com.

A description reads: “Iron Maiden, one of the most successful heavy metal bands in the world, released their 5th studio album Powerslave in September 1984. Derek Riggs’ brilliantly illustrated album cover portrays Eddie, the band’s mascot, stylised as a pharaoh from ancient Egypt.

“However, what truly sets Powerslave apart are not just the thundering beats and electrifying riffs, it is the enigmatic allure of the cover. A cryptic riddle centered on Egyptian mythology which has fascinated fans for decades and draws them in to decode its secret messages.”

