IRON MAIDEN – “Powerslave Mummy Eddie”, “Eddie Mummy”, “Pharoah Eddie” Funko Pop! Figures Coming In 2025

Iron Maiden’s iconic Powerslave album will be honored with a range of Funko Pop! Figures in January 2025 featuring “Powerslave Mummy Eddie” (pictured above), “Eddie Mummy”, and Pharoah Eddie”.

Preorders are live at Entertainment Earth.

Funko recently announced the December release of three new Iron Maiden Pop! figures, Senjutsu Eddie, Cyborg Eddie, and the super-sized Future Past Eddie.

Find pre-orders for the new figures at Amazon and other online retailers, or sign up to be notified by Funko via the following links:

- Senjutsu Eddie

- Cyborg Eddie

- Future Past Eddie

See images of all three figures below: