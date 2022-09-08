IRON MAIDEN - Pro-Shot Video Of "Blood Brothers", "The Clansman" And "Hallowed Be Thy Name" From Rock In Rio 2022 Streaming

September 8, 2022, 53 minutes ago

news iron maiden rock in rio 2022 heavy metal

On September 2nd, Iron Maiden performed at Rock In Riio 2022, which took place at Parque Olímpico in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pro-shot video from their show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Senjutsu"
"Stratego"
"The Writing On The Wall"
"Revelations"
"Blood Brothers"
"Sign of the Cross"
"Flight of Icarus"
"Fear of the Dark"
"Hallowed Be Thy Name"
"The Number of the Beast"
"Iron Maiden"

Encore:
"The Trooper"
"The Clansman"
"Run to the Hills"

Encore 2:
"Aces High"



