IRON MAIDEN - Pro-Shot Video Of "Stratego" And "The Number Of The Beast" From Download Festival 2022 Streaming

July 10, 2022, 32 minutes ago

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 is currently trotting around the globe. On June 11th, they unleashed their show at the Download Festival at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England. Pro-shot video of "Stratego" and "The Number Of The Beast" can be viewed below:



The setlist on the night was as follows:

Setlist:

"Senjutsu
"Stratego"
"The Writing On The Wall"
"Revelations"
"Blood Brothers"
"Sign Of The Cross"
"Flight Of Icarus"
"Fear Of The Dark"
"Hallowed Be Thy Name"
"The Number Of The Beast"
"Iron Maiden"

Encore 1:
"The Trooper"
"The Clansman"
"Run To The Hills"

Encore 2:
"Aces High"

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour ’22 dates can be found at this location. Check out the trailer from their mobile game of the same name that runs before the band’s set.

 

 

 

 

 

 



