July 13, 2021, 55 minutes ago

IRON MAIDEN Release New Teaser For Belshazzar’s Feast; Video

Iron Maiden has uploaded a new teaser for their Belshazzar’s Feast, which can be seen below:

The band previously released a video with frontman Bruce Dickinson inviting fans to their Belshazzar’s Feast. Dickinson says in the video, “July the 15th. Rain or shine, heaven or hell, man or beast, you’re invited to Belshazzar’s Feast…but your mum can’t come.”

The video comes after rampant speculation that the British heavy metal legends were preparing to announce new music after recent postings from the band showed the letters “W.O.T.W.”, thought to mean “Writing On The Wall”.

Iron Maiden’s last album was 2015’s The Book Of Souls. Stay tuned for updates.



