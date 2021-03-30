IRON MAIDEN's "2 Minutes To Midnight" Gets Mashup Treatment With THE DOORS Classics "L.A. Woman" And "Riders On The Storm"
March 30, 2021, 2 hours ago
Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new clip, this time combining the Iron Maiden classic "2 Minutes To Midnight" with The Doors' "L.A. Woman" and "Riders On The Storm". The "L.A. Woman" guitar fills were played by McClintock. Enjoy...
McClintock has a Patreon page here offering the following:
- Exclusive behind-the-scenes content
- Mashups that didn't make the cut
- Mashup videos that were removed from YouTube
- Download all mashup mp3s in one .zip file
- Interviews
Check out more of his work below.