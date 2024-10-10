IRON MAIDEN's ADRIAN SMITH Reveals His Favourite Song To Play On Current Tour - "It Gives Me A Bit More Room, Because It's Not So Frantic Pacing-Wise"; Video

Iron Maiden guitarist, Adrian Smith, has revealed his favourite song to play on the band's current "The Future Past" tour.

In the video below, Smith reveals: "My favorite song on 'The Future Past' set has been, wow, you know this has been one of my favorite, because I get a lot of room to express myself with my guitar playing, you know, I've got a lot of solos, a lot of songs in the set. So, wow, 'The Writing On The Wall' is a good one. I like that. When you play that opening chord, just a simple chord on the guitar, on the acoustic, the venue just goes quiet and they're, like, 'What's coming next?', I love that. And I love that pause. So that's always a good song to play. And it gives me a bit more room, because it's not so frantic pacing-wise. There's a bit more space for me to sort of put a bit more feel into it. So, I do enjoy that song."





Iron Maiden will have played to almost three-quarters of a million fans at more than 50 jam-packed shows across Europe, Australia and Japan and continues to sell out arenas across North America this fall, taking that number to well over 1 million rock fans! Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band’s career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that Iron Maiden visited.

Next stop is Sacramento's Aftershock Festival. See Maiden's remaining North American dates, listed below.

October

12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

November

1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

6 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Prudential Center - Newwark, NJ

12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX