IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Announces Surprise Concert At L.A.'s Whisky A Go Go This Friday; Video Message

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, has announced a surprise concert at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 12. Tickets for the show can only be purchased at the Whisky A Go Go box office from Friday at 10 AM.

Says Bruce in the video below: ""Hello, a quick update. Oh my God, here we are in rehearsals with the House Band Of Hell, which is actually what is gonna be at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on Friday. Secret show, not secret anymore. 10 o'clock Friday morning, tickets go on sale. And when you turn up at the box office, you never know who you might meet. But anyway, never mind. So we're gonna be there.

"We are just absolutely stoked for this show. I mean, we were ready a week ago. I've been trying to calm them down. Honestly, it's like having a lot of strange horny animals. I have to throw buckets of cold water over them. 'Boys, stop' — and girls. All equally. We are just ready to get it on. So ready for this tour."

Dickinson has released The Mandrake Project worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video: