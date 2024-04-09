IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Concerned For Future Of UK Music Industry - "The State Of Small Venues In Britain Is Absolutely Shocking"

Having defied throat cancer, learned to fly and fence, then released his latest solo album (plus a spin-off comic series), Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson can't wait to get back on the road performing. But he's troubled by the future of the UK music industry, reports Daily Express.

One of the most successful music spin-offs in rock history, heavy metal legends Iron Maiden’s own brand of beer has become a favourite tipple in pubs across Britain. More than 35 million pints of Trooper have been poured since it was launched in 2013, featuring the band’s in-famous demonic mascot, Eddie, as its logo. Respected in the beer industry, Trooper’s success is in part because Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has become an expert in what makes a good pint and is passionate about Trooper becoming an established ale.

So it’s small wonder that Dickinson is in despair about the state of Britain’s pubs. The frontman is furious at the disappearance of so many boozers, which he sees as an important part of our community life.

In a rare interview, Dickinson tells the Daily Express: “Pubs are being closed down in a way that’s ignorant. Pubs are either being closed altogether or are being ripped out so that they become a drinking factory, instead of anywhere with a sense of community. They become soulless, so that there’s no love or character there any more.”

He fumes: “The state of small venues in Britain is absolutely shocking. Once venues go, they’re seldom replaced. When I started, shows were super-cheap. Then, bands would earn their money from their records’ royalties. They don’t now and live music is the essence of everyone’s existence. We’ve got to the stage where it costs £100 to see even a low-level show.”

Read more at Daily Express.

Dickinson has released The Mandrake Project worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video: