IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Forced To Postpone Final Two Dates Of UK Spoken Word Tour After Household Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, has been forced to postpone the final dates on his UK spoken word tour - August 9 at The Alexandra in Birmingham, and August 10 at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London. A message follows:

"Due to a member of Bruce’s immediate household having tested positive for Covid-19, it is with great regret that the final two shows of his “Evening With” tour cannot go ahead as planned tonight at the Birmingham Alexandra or tomorrow at Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London.

"Despite Bruce himself having tested negative today and throughout this tour, he now has to isolate for the next 10 days under current UK Government rules. He is understandably very upset that he won’t see you all for these final 2 shows but the safety and well-being of the fans, as well as the crew and venue-staff, obviously comes first.

"Please keep hold of your tickets for now and bear with us while we work with our promoter to endeavour to reschedule the dates. We thank you for your patience and understanding, in these still very uncertain times of the global pandemic. We’ll post all news and updates on ironmaiden.com as soon as we have a solution."

