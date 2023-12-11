IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON - Further Details Revealed For The Mandrake Project 12-Issue Comic Series; Video

Award-winning independent publisher, Z2, is proud to collaborate with legendary rock & roll frontman Bruce Dickinson for an original comic series tied to his upcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project, being released by BMG on March 1, 2024.

Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project #1, arrives in comic shops and at Z2comics.com on January 17. The 12-issue limited series is an epic saga of opposing forces battling to use the powers of science and magic to gain control of immortality. It’s a story developed by Bruce over the last decade, and The Mandrake Project is brought to life through his creative partnership with iconic team of creators - including script by Tony Lee (Doctor Who, Marvel, DC), art by Staz Johnson (Marvel, DC), lettering by Troy Peteri (Amazing Spider-Man, Witchblade), coloring by Gabo (DC, Image), covers by multiple Eisner-winner Bill Sienkiewicz (Moon Knight, New Mutants).

Edited by Eisner and Harvey-winner Rantz A. Hoseley, Bruce Dickinson’s The Mandrake Project 12-issue comic series is a vital component of Bruce’s narrative and music experience. The excitement kicked off with the release of the single “Afterglow of Ragnarok” on December 1, which contained an eight-page comic prologue, followed by the release of the first issue of the comic to retail shops on January 17.

Today, Z2 is making 666 editions of Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project signed bundles available to fans. This uniquely curated collection comes with one (1) The Mandrake Project Foil Collector's Card, signed by Bruce Dickinson; One (1) Felt Trading Card Pouch; One (1) Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project, Issue No. 1; One (1) The Mandrake Project 1st Printing Certificate of Authenticity; One (1) Bill Sienkiewicz illustrated The Mandrake Project Art Print and will be sold as a set for $100 USD, only at Z2comics.com.

The Mandrake Project events continue with a comic preview inserted in the special deluxe CD version of the album with promotional appearances for the comic series as well as extensive worldwide touring through 2025.

"Early in the process of writing my new album, the idea of a companion comic book began to take shape in my mind." says Bruce Dickinson. “So I approached Z2 who were recommended to me by Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy, The Shield) and Sacha Gervasi (My Dinner with Hervé, Anvil). I then found out that my management were already working with on the POM Maiden graphic novel which I contributed the Revelations story to! I then pitched them with a fully formed concept and written storyline which they immediately understood and enthusiastically started fleshing out plans and ideas with me! I knew right then," Dickinson continues, “that they would be the perfect creative team to help bring my own ideas to fruition…and here they are!”

Editor-in-Chief Rantz A. Hoseley puts the series in context: “Z2’s model has always rested firmly in the graphic novel space, but when we sat down with Bruce and discussed the story of The Mandrake Project, and the experience that he wanted the readers to have with it, we realized two very important things: First, that this was a story that we had to be a part of. It reminded us of reading the iconic titles from Vertigo. The second realization was that The Mandrake Project had to be released as a comic series and, as anyone in comics knows, releasing a series is a different animal.”

“Since Rantz and I come from the same comic shop trenches,” adds Z2 President, Josh Bernstein. “We made sure that our comic retailers feel supported and that they have great partners in Z2 and Bruce Dickinson. It’s our hope that the efforts of making the free pullbox preview available to stores, giving retailers the PDF of the first issue before they order, clearly conveying the release schedule and plans for the next two years, as well as making the first issue returnable, make it clear that we place immense value on comic shops in measuring the success of Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project.”

The battle for immortality begins with Bruce Dickinson’s The Mandrake Project #1 available at comic retailers and direct from Z2Comics.com on January 17. The large-sized 9.35” x 9:35” 36-page single issue with cardstock cover is priced at $10 and arrives in a sealed bag with a first-printing certificate of authenticity – the first of a 12-issue run arriving quarterly over the course of the next three years, including annual trade paperbacks every fall.

Release dates for 2024 and 2025 as follows:

The Mandrake Project #1 – January 17, 2024

The Mandrake Project #2 – March 20, 2024

The Mandrake Project #3 – June 26, 2024

The Mandrake Project #4 – September 25, 2024

The Mandrake Project Annual Trade paperback #1 – November 6, 2024

The Mandrake Project #5 – December 18, 2024

The Mandrake Project #6 – March 19, 2025

The Mandrake Project #7 – June 25, 2025

The Mandrake Project #8 – September 24, 2025

The Mandrake Project Annual Trade paperback #2 – November 5, 2025

The Creators:

Bruce Dickinson – a Polymath best known as the vocalist of Iron Maiden, and for his solo albums, Bruce has never been one to take the easy, expected, or pre-defined path in his life. Trained in aviation, Bruce had an additional career as a commercial pilot - eventually flying three versions of Iron Maiden’s Ed Force One culminating in a 747 that traversed the world with the band, crew, and all their stage gear on board. He’s hosted his own radio show on the BBC, has a podcast, starred in television documentaries & and produced films, created a multi-million-selling beer with Robinsons Brewery, and competed internationally in the art of fencing. Were that not enough, he’s written novels, non-fiction memoirs, film scripts, and comics. He’s developed the mythology & and story of The Mandrake Project for over a decade.

Tony Lee is a 1# New York Times bestselling author. Tony has written comics for international publishers including DC, Marvel, Hachette, IDW, Del Rey, and Z2. In 2008, he became the writer for the ongoing IDW Doctor Who comic, as well as the 2012 Doctor Who / StarTrek crossover series. He’s also known for his work in audio drama, notably the Confessions of Dorian Grey, Robin of Sherwood, Doctor Who, and Dodge & Twist, adapted from his own bestselling novel, and has written for both BBC One and ITV Studios. In 2021, Tony revealed he was the writer behind the bestselling series of Jack Gatland procedural crime novels.

Staz Johnson is an English comic book artist best known for his work of DC Comics’ Robin and Catwoman series. He got his start in the mid-1980’s illustrating fantasy roleplaying games, before working for Marvel UK on weekly comics including Transformers and Action Force. In the 1990’s he began working for the legendary British publication 2000 AD, rendering stories for Judge Dredd and Rogue Trooper. His comic work includes runs on comics for Marvel and DC and a graphic novel adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

Bill Sienkiewicz is a multi-Eisner Award-winning artist known for revamping the style of comic and graphic novel illustration—a feat earning him an international reputation across media industries, as well as entrée into the Eisner Hall of Fame. He is most noted for Marvel’s Elektra: Assassin, Moon Knight, and New Mutants—inspiring FX’s Legion and Disney’s Moon Knight series—and his acclaimed graphic novel Stray Toasters. He has garnered two Emmy nominations and contributed artwork for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Batman, Dune, Logan, The Grinch, The Green Mile, and Unforgiven. His work within the field of music includes album covers for Dio, EPMD, RZA, Kid Cudi, T.I., and Seth MacFarlane.

Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project will be released on March 1 via BMG. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, it sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. It will be released via BMG worldwide on multiple formats. Pre-order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video:

Bruce Dickinson and his phenomenal band will bring the music of The Mandrake Project to life with a major headline tour next spring and summer.

The Mandrake Project tour dates:

April

18 - Diana Theater - Guadalajara, Mexico

20 - Pepsi Theatre - Mexico City, Mexico

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

27 - Opera Hall - Brasilia, Brazil

28 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

30- Qualistage - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May

2 - Quinta Linda - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

4 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

18 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK

19 - O2 Academy - Manchester, UK

21 - Arena - Swansea, UK

23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

24 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK

26 - L’Olympia - Paris, France

28 - 013 - Tilburg, Holland

29 - De Oosterport - Groningen, Holland

June

1 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

3 - Arenale Romane - Bucharest, Romania

5-8 - Mystic Festival - Gdansk, Poland *

5-8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden *

9 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

11 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

13 - House Of Culture - Helsinki, Finland

14 - Noblessner Foundry - Tallinn, Estonia

16 - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany

17 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark *

22 - Summerside Festival - Grenchen, Switzerland *

24 - Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar - Mannheim, Germany *

25 - Circus Krone - Munich, Germany

27-30 - Hellfest - Clisson, France *

30 - Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

July

3-6 - Rockharz Open Air - Ballenstedt, Germany *

5 - Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome - Rome, Italy *

6 - Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park - Vincenza, Italy *

9 - E-Werk - Koln, Germany

13 - Hala - Zagreb, Croatia

16 - Kolodrum Arena - Sofia, Bulgaria

19 - Kucukciftlik Park - Istanbul, Turkey

21 - Plateia Nerou - Athens, Greece (supporting Judas Priest)

* - festival performance

Bruce Dickinson’s touring band features guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass-player Tanya O’Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria. For more information regarding the tour click here.

(Photo - John McMurtrie)