IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON - "I Don’t Want To Be In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame... Because We’re Not Dead Yet!"

Despite being nominated twice, Iron Maiden have never made it to induction at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, but singer Bruce Dickinson wouldn't want to while they are still alive.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Bruce states: "I don’t want to be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame! Because we’re not dead yet!"

He adds: "Some people feel almost actively threatened by metal. Not by the nature of the music. But by the fact that it doesn’t conform to their worldview of what pop music should be, which is: pop music is disposable, darling. Well: we don’t make disposable pop music."

Iron Maiden's ongoing The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The tour lands at France's Hellfest on Saturday (June 17).

