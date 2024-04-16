IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Officially Launches The Mandrake Project Tour In Santa Ana; Setlist, Video

Following two surprise dates on April 12 and 13 at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA, Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, officially launched his tour in support of new album, The Mandrake Project, on Monday (April 15) at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA.

Check out some fan-filmed video footage from last night's show, below. Dickinson performed the following setlist:

"Accident Of Birth"

"Abduction"

"Laughing In The Hiding Bush"

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Chemical Wedding"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Tears Of The Dragon"

"Resurrection Men"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Frankenstein" (The Edgar Winter Group cover)

"Gods Of War"

"The Alchemist"

"Darkside Of Aquarius"

Encore:

"Navigate The Seas Of The Sun" (live debut)

"Book Of Thel"

"The Tower"

Dickinson's backing band features:

Chris Declerq (guitar)

Philip Naslund (guitar)

Tanya O'Callaghan (bass)

Dave Moreno (drums)

Mistheria (keyboard)

The next tour stop is scheduled for April 18 at Diana Theater in Guadalajara, Mexico. Find Bruce Dickinson's complete tour itinerary, as well as ticket links, here.