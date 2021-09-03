IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Says Senjutsu Is "A Trip Through All The Kinds Of Styles That The Band Has Embraced Over The Last 40 Years"; Video

September 3, 2021, 7 minutes ago

news heavy metal bruce dickinson iron maiden

Iron Maiden’s long-awaited, 17th studio album, Senjutsu, is released today globally via BMG. Frontman Bruce Dickinson joined Audacy Music for an #AudacyCheckIn to chat all about the new album, and more. Watch below:

For Senjutsu - loosely translated as ‘tactics & strategy,’ the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Steve Harris. With a running time of a little under 82 minutes, Senjutsu, like their previous record The Book Of Souls, is a double CD/Triple vinyl album.

Senjutsu is released in the following formats and is available to order/save at IronMaiden.com.

- Standard 2CD Digipak
- Deluxe 2CD Book Format
- Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl
- Special Edition Triple Silver And Black Marble Vinyl
- Special Edition Triple Red and Black Marble Vinyl
- Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia
- Digital album [streaming and download]

Tracklisting:

"Senjutsu" (8:20) - Smith/Harris
"Stratego" (4:59) - Gers/Harris
"The Writing On The Wall" (6:13) - Smith/Dickinson
"Lost In A Lost World" (9:31) - Harris
"Days Of Future Past" (4:03) - Smith/Dickinson
"The Time Machine" (7:09) - Gers/Harris
"Darkest Hour" (7:20) - Smith/Dickinson
"Death Of The Celts" (10:20) - Harris
"The Parchment" (12:39) - Harris
"Hell On Earth" (11:19) - Harris

"Senjutsu" visualizer:

"Stratego":

"The Writing On The Wall" video:

"The Writing On The Wall" (SFX Version)




