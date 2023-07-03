IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Surprises Fans At Stockport's Robinsons Brewery; Video

Manchester Evening News has shared the video below, along with the following report...

This is how a drinking session led to Iron Maiden and Stockport brewery creating a beer that has taken world by storm. The lead singer of heavy metal icons Iron Maiden has revealed how he had to "audition" at a Greater Manchester brewery before bosses agreed to team up. They've since created a beer which has become a worldwide hit.

That success led to the creation of Trooper IPA and a range of eight other seasonal and limited edition beers. Iron Maiden played to thousands of adoring fans at a sell-out show at the AO Arena last night (Friday) as part of their The Future Past Tour.

Following the show, lead singer Bruce Dickinson paid a visit to Robinsons' historic site in Stockport town centre. 100 lucky - yet unwitting - fans from the band's official fan club had gathered for an event to mark the beer's 10th birthday.

Iron Maiden's ongoing The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The tour lands at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England tonight (July 3).

To view Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule, head here.