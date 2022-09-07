IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON To Celebrate The Music Of JON LORD And DEEP PURPLE On 2023 Brazilian Tour

Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson, will be back in Brazil in 2023 for a series of special performances. Dickinson is set to Deep Purple's 1969 album Concerto For Group And Orchestra and Jon Lord's greatest hits on an unprecedented tour that will pass through São Paulo, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre.

According to Rádio Rock, the show in São Paulo will take place on April 15, at Vibra São Paulo; in Curitiba it will be at Teatro Positivo on April 19; two days later it will be Rio de Janeiro's turn to enjoy the presentation at Vivo Rio; and on April 25 the show in Porto Alegre will be held at the Araújo Vianna Auditorium

In its passage through the country, the show will be presented by Bruce Dickinson on vocals, who leads a band featuring John O'Hara (Jethro Tull) on keyboards, Tanya O'Callaghan (Whitesnake) on bass, Kaitner Z Doka (Jon Lord, Ian Paice) on guitar, Bernard Welz (Jon Lord, Don Airey) on drums and Mario Argandonia (Scorpions) on percussion.

In addition, the show will have on stage a symphony orchestra of more than 80 instrumentalists conducted by Paul Mann, assembled especially for the occasion with members of OSESP (São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra) and some of the country's main symphony groups.

Dates and ticket links below.

Dates:

April

15 - São Paulo, Brazil - Vibra São Paulo (Tickets)

19 - Curitiba, Brazil - Teatro Positivo (Tickets)

21 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio (Tickets)

25 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Auditório Araújo Vianna (Tickets)