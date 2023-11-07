IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON To Star In ABBA Tribute Band Horror Movie "Bjorn Of The Dead"

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Iron Maiden singer, Bruce Dickinson, has signed on to star in Bjorn Of The Dead, which centers around an ABBA tribute band who find themselves, along with various other tribute acts, trapped in a nightclub at the start of the apocalypse. Bjorn and his band must work together to save themselves, humanity, and the future of music.

The film comes from director Elza Kephart (Slaxx) and was written by co-producer Austin Dickinson, son of Bruce Dickinson, based on an original story by Andrew Prendergast, who produces, and Austin Dickinson.

In addition to Bruce Dickinson, the film will have various cameos from the world of rock and heavy metal.

Having set the rock and metal world alight in September with the announcement of a forthcoming solo album and Latin American tour dates, further details of Bruce Dickinson’s The Mandrake Project were revealed earlier this week.

The first single to be taken from it will be "Afterglow Of Ragnarok", a dramatic and epic track that introduces the world not just to the music of the album but to the compelling narrative that forms the basis of The Mandrake Project.

“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” Dickinson explains. “As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”

The Mandrake Project is a dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius. Created by Bruce Dickinson, scripted by Tony Lee and stunningly illustrated by Staz Johnson for Z2 Comics, the series features 12 episodes that collect into three graphic novels and will be launched in 2024.

An eight-page comic prequel to The Mandrake Project, entitled "Afterglow Of Ragnarok", is included within the vinyl 7” single booklet which accompanies the single of the same name and sets the scene for the story to come. The 7” single also features Dickinson’s original solo demo version of the song ‘If Eternity Should Fail’, which first appeared on Iron Maiden’s album The Book Of Souls in 2015.

More details regarding The Mandrake Project will be revealed when Bruce Dickinson appears as the keynote speaker on the opening day of CCXP23, Brazil’s huge Comic-Con event in Sao Paulo, on November 30.

Having already announced Brazilian and Mexican live dates for April and May next year, Bruce Dickinson and his phenomenal band - which features guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass-player Tanya O’Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria - will continue their touring with a run of European shows, alongside a number of festival appearances in Europe.

The currently confirmed dates are below:

May

18 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK

19 - O2 Academy - Manchester, UK

21 - Arena - Swansea, UK

23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

24 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK

26 - L’Olympia - Paris, France

28 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

29 - De Oosterport - Groningen, Netherlands

June

1 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

3 - Arenale Romane - Bucharest, Romania

5-8 - Mystic Festival - Gdansk, Poland *

5-8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden *

9 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

16 - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany

17 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark *

24 - Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar - Mannheim, Germany *

25 - Circus Krone - Munich, Germany

27-30 - Hellfest - Clisson, France *

30 - Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

July

3-6 - Rockharz Open Air - Ballenstedt, Germany *

5 - Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome - Rome, Italy *

6 - Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park - Vincenza, Italy *

9 - E-Werk - Koln, Germany

13 - Hala - Zagreb, Croatia

16 - Kolodrum Arena - Sofia, Bulgaria

19 - Kucukciftlik Park - Istanbul, Turkey

* - festival performance

Dickinson previously revealed, “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. As you can see, we’re playing as many shows as we can, in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!”

The Mandrake Project will be Dickinson’s seventh solo album and his first since Tyranny Of Souls in 2005. It will be released via BMG worldwide on multiple formats.