IRON MAIDEN's Darkest Red Wine Now Available In Ontario

Iron Maiden's Darkest Red wine is now available via LCBO locations in Ontario, Canada.

Iron Maiden Darkest Red is a dark, intense, and robust red blend from Douro Portugal. A crescendo of blackberry, ripe black cherries, and plums layered over subtle spice and a bold rich finish.

Selected by the band and approved by Eddie, this wine has been expertly crafted in tribute to all things Maiden: good friends, good music, good times!

Hand wrapped in a decorative Iron Maiden paper, it makes the perfect gift for the Iron Maiden fan in your life.

Further details at LCBO.com.