IRON MAIDEN's Darkest Red Wine Now Available In Ontario
October 8, 2024, 22 minutes ago
Iron Maiden's Darkest Red wine is now available via LCBO locations in Ontario, Canada.
Iron Maiden Darkest Red is a dark, intense, and robust red blend from Douro Portugal. A crescendo of blackberry, ripe black cherries, and plums layered over subtle spice and a bold rich finish.
Selected by the band and approved by Eddie, this wine has been expertly crafted in tribute to all things Maiden: good friends, good music, good times!
Hand wrapped in a decorative Iron Maiden paper, it makes the perfect gift for the Iron Maiden fan in your life.
Further details at LCBO.com.