IRON MAIDEN's Entire Powerslave Album Performed Acoustically By THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he and friends perform Iron Maiden's1984 album, Powerslave, in its entirety.

Setlist:

"Aces High" (with Ben Woods)

"2 Minutes To Midnight"

"Losfer Words"

"Flash Of The Blade"

"The Duellists" (with Wiki Violin)

"Back In The Village"

"Powerslave" (with Nathanael Taekema)

"Rime of the Ancient Mariner" (with Nathanael Taekema)