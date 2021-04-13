IRON MAIDEN's European Legacy Of The Beast Summer 2021 Tour Postponed To 2022

Iron Maiden have announced that the June & July 2021 dates on the Legacy Of The Beast Tour have been postponed due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on global live events and travel. The Legacy Of The Beast European Tour will now take place in the summer of 2022 on the dates below. All tickets remain valid.

Please note:

- The German Stuttgart 2022 show will now take place at the Cannstatter Wasen, not the Mercedes-Benz Arena, which is not available due to stadium reconstruction works. Tickets remain valid and ticket-holders will be notified by the local promoter/ticketing agency in due course.

- The Swiss show has reverted to Zurich Hallenstadion as was originally planned for 2020, as this venue is now available again for 2022. Therefore, there will be no rescheduled show for Basel St Jakobshalle (which never went onsale this year).

- Zurich along with Frankfurt, Arnhem and Belsonic will go on sale imminently – details below

"The postponement of the Legacy Of The Beast Tour does however bring the good news that Maiden can now return to headlining the European festival dates initially planned for 2020 which were cancelled due to the pandemic. This includes Graspop in Belgium so therefore the own-show date in Antwerp (which had also not gone onsale) will no longer take place. Furthermore, we are in the process of finalising a further couple of own-shows in other European territories and will update you about those as soon as they are confirmed."

Confirmed supports for all own-shows can be found on the Tour Date page, here. Where possible these will remain the same as announced for this year.

Manager Rod Smallwood comments; “Naturally the band are hugely disappointed, a second summer without touring, especially with this very special Legacy show, is very hard to take. They send their best wishes to you all, knowing full well you fans will feel the same. As we all know, realistically there is no alternative so we will all make the best of it and spend the time preparing for a very memorable and even more spectacular Legacy tour next year, we promise! Until then keep safe and keep smart.”

2022 Legacy Of The Beast European dates:

June

4 - Finland Hyvinkää Rockfest

11 - UK Donington Download Festival

13 - N.Ire Belfast Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival*

16 - Belgium, Dessel Graspop

18 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Copenhell

20 - Czech Republic Prague Sinobo Stadium (rescheduled from 15.06.2021)

23 - Norway Oslo Tons Of Rock

26 - France Paris La Defense Arena (rescheduled from 11.07.21)

27 - Netherlands Arnhem Gelredome (rescheduled from 10.07.21)*

30 - Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion *

July

2 - Germany Cologne Rhein-Energie-Stadium (rescheduled from 08.07.21)

4 - Germany Berlin Waldbühne (rescheduled from 30.06.21)

7 - Italy Bologna Sonic Park (rescheduled from 24.06.21)

9 - Germany Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen (rescheduled from Mercedes-Benz Arena 26.06.21)

10 - Austria Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open-Air (rescheduled from 16.06.21)

20 - Germany Bremen Bürgerweide (rescheduled from 13.06.21)

22 - Sweden Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 03.07.21)

24 - Poland Warsaw PGE Narodowy (rescheduled from 11.06.21)

26 - Germany Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park (rescheduled from 06.07.21)*

29 - Spain Barcelona Olympic Stadium (rescheduled from 19.06.21)

31 - Portugal Lisbon Estadio Nacional (rescheduled from 21.06.21)

Arnhem: On Sale Friday 16th April @ 10am CET

Zurich: On Sale Friday 23rd April @ 8am CET

Frankfurt: On-Sale Friday 23rd April @10am CET

Belsonic: On-Sale Friday 16th April @ 9am BST

The Zurich and Frankfurt shows will have exclusive Iron Maiden Fan Club presales next week. Please click here for more info.